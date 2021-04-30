Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DFH opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,140,000. Dream Finders Homes comprises approximately 6.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 2.16% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

