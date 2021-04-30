Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$13.64 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$8.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.92.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.