Dreamcoin (DRM) Price Down 66.7% This Week

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $17,395.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 66.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,647,354 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

