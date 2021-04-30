DREP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043541 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.