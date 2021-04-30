Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,111. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

