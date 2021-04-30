DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

DTE stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

