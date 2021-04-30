Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -388.27. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock worth $302,119,090. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

