Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

