DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $29.22 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $563.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.