Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 293,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

