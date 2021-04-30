Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

HNDL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,478. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

