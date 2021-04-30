Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $140.15. 1,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

