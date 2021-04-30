Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 7,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,799. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

