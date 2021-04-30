DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

