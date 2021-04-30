e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,021. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 159.43 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after buying an additional 133,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

