Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXP stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

