Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells $7,308,005.94 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $7,308,005.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,010.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

