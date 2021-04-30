Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Gap Down to $57.78

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $55.38. Eargo shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 3,620 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,258 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,339 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

