East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,652. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

