EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.740-5.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.74-$5.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.03. 356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

