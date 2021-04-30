Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 123.5% in April

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVF remained flat at $$6.68 during trading on Friday. 103,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,610. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

