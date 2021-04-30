eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

