Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eisai stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. 5,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. Eisai has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.