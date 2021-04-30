Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC cut Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Elementis stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

