Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.800-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.60 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.69 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.77. 3,083,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.