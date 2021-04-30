Ellington Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,479% compared to the typical daily volume of 315 call options.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $788.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

