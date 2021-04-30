Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Capitalization Tops $294,574.17

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $294,574.17 and $17.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

