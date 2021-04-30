Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

