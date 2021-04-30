Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 129.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Employers worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Employers by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Employers by 1,241.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

EIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

