Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 76.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,525 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

ENBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

ENBL opened at $7.54 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

