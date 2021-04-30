Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.37

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.37 and last traded at C$47.07, with a volume of 1866081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.36.

The company has a market cap of C$95.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0000002 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

