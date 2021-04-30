Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.94-4.16 EPS.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

