Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Up to $84.81

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.81, but opened at $87.69. Encompass Health shares last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 1,697 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

