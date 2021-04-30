Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $128.18 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Energi has a total market cap of $128.18 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00005979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00052539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00330957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,960,202 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

