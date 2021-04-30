Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EGHSF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF remained flat at $$46.86 during trading on Thursday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.