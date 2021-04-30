Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.92 million.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

