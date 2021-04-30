Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Reduced by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Enstar Group comprises approximately 6.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.22 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.61.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

