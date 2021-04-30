Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

