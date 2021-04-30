Enterprise Products Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 254,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,310% compared to the typical volume of 18,055 call options.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.