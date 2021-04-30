Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.