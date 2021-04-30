Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.29) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 176.60 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £644.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.90.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

