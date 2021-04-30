Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $826.89.

EQIX stock traded up $12.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $718.82. 4,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,680. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

