Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brooks Automation, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brooks Automation in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.