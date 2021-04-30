Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

