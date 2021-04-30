Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Scor Se’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.26 on Friday. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

