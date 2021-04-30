Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYK. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

