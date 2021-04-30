Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after purchasing an additional 915,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

