Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

EQR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. 5,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

