ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ERYP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

