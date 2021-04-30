Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.840-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $286.17. The company had a trading volume of 504,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,226. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

